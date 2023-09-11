Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 407,021 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 490.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,021 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Elevance Health worth $225,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $448.75 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

