Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 300,206 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.34% of Ecolab worth $159,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

