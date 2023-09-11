Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,068,878 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 510.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.45% of Centene worth $156,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

