Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,054,974 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 794.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of ConocoPhillips worth $229,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.