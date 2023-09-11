Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.82% of Roblox worth $206,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Roblox by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 235,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,855,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,387,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

