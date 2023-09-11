Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 271,819 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,819 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.51% of Cheniere Energy worth $193,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $162.68 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

