Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 1,169,831 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,831 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 0.5% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.46% of Johnson Controls International worth $192,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,291,000 after purchasing an additional 787,410 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,537,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.35 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.