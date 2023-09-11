Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 1,043,184 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 506.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $238,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.