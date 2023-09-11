Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 888,600 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 888,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $216,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,859 shares of company stock worth $14,541,940. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

