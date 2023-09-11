Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 143,300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,300 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.44% of CME Group worth $305,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME opened at $204.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

