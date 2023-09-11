Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,207,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Palo Alto Networks worth $197,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $250.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,273. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

