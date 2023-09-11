Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $184,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.