Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.79% of DocuSign worth $210,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 334,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $198,007,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.5 %

DOCU stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.89, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

