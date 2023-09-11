Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 544.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 933,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Danaher worth $278,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.6% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,206,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

NYSE DHR opened at $248.44 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

