Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,127,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,804,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.68% of Ford Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

F stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

