Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 489,800 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 489,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Boston Scientific worth $185,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $53.87 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

