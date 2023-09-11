Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 367.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Honeywell International worth $379,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $184.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

