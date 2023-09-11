Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $404.40 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135,400 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Amgen worth $404,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $258.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

