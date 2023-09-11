Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $325.13 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,859,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,100 shares during the period. CSX makes up 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.53% of CSX worth $325,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

