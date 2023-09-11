Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $226.41 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.65% of Etsy worth $226,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4,127.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,859,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.