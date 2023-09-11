Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $176.94 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $176,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,787,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,581 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 644,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after buying an additional 164,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,315,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,126,000 after buying an additional 698,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $73.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

