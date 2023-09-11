Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $164.37 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 979,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Arista Networks worth $164,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $197.29 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,828 shares of company stock worth $25,921,343 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

