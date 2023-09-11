Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Lockheed Martin worth $297,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $422.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

