Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.34% of Airbnb worth $269,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,601,000 after acquiring an additional 124,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,129,826 shares of company stock valued at $288,712,193. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

