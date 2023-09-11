Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 444,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of Republic Services worth $169,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $146.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

