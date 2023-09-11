Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,800 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of Citigroup worth $271,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

