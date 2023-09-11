Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 4,778,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 696.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of CVS Health worth $406,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.