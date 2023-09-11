trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.16 at Citigroup

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $1.25 to $1.16 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVG. DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.64.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.57.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

