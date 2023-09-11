Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Head-To-Head Review

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trisura Group and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICC $79.15 million 0.64 -$580,000.00 $2.01 7.99

Profitability

Trisura Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICC.

This table compares Trisura Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A ICC 7.56% 9.81% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trisura Group and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trisura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trisura Group currently has a consensus target price of $0.55, suggesting a potential downside of 97.58%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

ICC beats Trisura Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, including warranty programs to program administrators, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. The company also offers corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises; errors and omissions liability insurance for enterprises and professionals; business office package insurance for enterprises and professionals; and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

