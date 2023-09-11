Trex’s (TREX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.94.

NYSE:TREX opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

