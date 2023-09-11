Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $87.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Trex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

