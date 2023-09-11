Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$12.59 on Friday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$12.00 and a twelve month high of C$17.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$918.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

