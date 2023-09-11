Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TCLAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCLAF

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.