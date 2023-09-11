Transat A.T. (TRZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TSE TRZ opened at C$4.07 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.04.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRZ shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.