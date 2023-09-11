TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.05.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TA

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4345357 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.