Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.64. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

