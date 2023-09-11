Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.45.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.0 %

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$70.00 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The stock has a market cap of C$23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6730219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.