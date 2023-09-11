TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stake Lifted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up about 2.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TTE stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

