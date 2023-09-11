TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $92.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,475,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

