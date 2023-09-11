Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Lowered to C$186.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$184.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$175.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$136.02 and a 12-month high of C$185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$172.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0601959 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

