Thomas Garcia Sells 3,595 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $527.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.04 and its 200-day moving average is $492.56. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $568.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

