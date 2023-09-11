The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

