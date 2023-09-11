The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,135 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $267,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,205. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

