The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.60) on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 25.06 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £363.40 million, a PE ratio of -527.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.87.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

