The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

LON RTN opened at GBX 50.11 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.87. The firm has a market cap of £383.33 million, a PE ratio of -557.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

