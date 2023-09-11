The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
