The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 6.7% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

PGR opened at $135.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

