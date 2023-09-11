The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $745,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.70.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

