The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 788.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,080,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $116.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

Read Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.