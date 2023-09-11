The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $338,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $328.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

