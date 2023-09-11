The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.71 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

